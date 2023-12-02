DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — YWCA Dayton is seeking a local woman artist to design and create seven awards to present to six honorees.

The awards will be given at the nonprofit’s Women of Influence luncheon on March 14, 2024.

The honorees are women in the Dayton region being recognized for their work to further YWCA Dayton’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

This includes five new honorees and one lifetime achievement award winner:

Barbara Bostick

Belinda Kenley

Janice Culver

Nozipo Glenn

Sarah Hackenbracht

Pat McDonald, Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

This year also marks the 26th anniversary of Women of Influence, and the eighth year that YWCA Dayton has commissioned a local artist to design the award.

“This award is a way to recognize our Women of Influence honorees, but it is also a way to life up the talents of a local woman in the arts,” said YWCA Dayton President & CEO Terra Fox Williams.

Artists are invited to propose an artwork to serve as the physical award handed to the honorees at the event. Each year, YWCA picks an element that the award design should be inspired by.

This year’s design should draw inspiration from the phrase “All of Us,” representing how all of us must join in the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

Artists can use any medium to create the awards, which are intended to be a display piece for the honorees. The selected artist will receive a $1,000 commission for materials and production.

Anyone interested in designing the awards is asked to email YWCA at womenofinfluence@ywcadayton.org with the subject line “Call for Artists Women of Influence.” Artists will then need to fill out a questionnaire and submit a digital design proposal.