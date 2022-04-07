DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the YWCA Dayton spent Thursday afternoon hanging up teal ribbons in the Oregon District. They provide information and resources for victims of sexual assault.

Amy Dudley is the director of the Center for Survivors of Sexual Violence (CSSV) and Jacie Womack is a sexual violence survivor advocate. They are hoping to be that support system for survivors of sexual assault. They tied teal ribbons around the Oregon District to shine a light on an issue that affects women across the Miami Valley.

“We see so many people that are faced with sexual assault in our communities and it’s still something that is taboo, a lot of people don’t want to report, people don’t believe survivors,” Womack said.

The YWCA is trying to change that stigma. They are using Sexual Assault Awareness Month to share the resources they offer, like counseling and support groups, and legal help. They are working to make sure more people feel comfortable coming forward and telling their stories.

“Talking to another woman about their problems, what they’re going through it just really gives them a safe space to understand that there are other people going through similar situations and there are people out there willing to root them on and fight for them,” Womack said.

If you or someone you know is in need of help or looking for someone to talk to, you can call their 24/7 crisis hotline at (937) 222-SAFE (7233). People can also email cssv@ywcadayton.org.