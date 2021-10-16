EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – YWCA Dayton is hosting the 6th annual Purple Paws event to raise money and awareness for domestic violence services.

More than half of domestic violence victims say they are reluctant to leave their abusers because it would mean leaving their pets behind as well, the YWCA said. YWCA Dayton connects women entering their domestic violence shelters with local animal shelters so that the whole family can heal.

These services are made possible through partnerships with local veterinarians, SICSA Pet Adoption Center, and the Humane Society.

You can help support this mission at the Purple Paws event on Saturday, October 16 by joining the community at the City of Eaton Dog Park at 701 Park Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $10 a person, the YWCA says, and includes a T-shirt. The pet showcase is $5 a pet and includes a variety of awards.

Categories include:

Influencer (online pet photo contest winner)

Twinning (pet and owner lookalikes)

Most “Not Dog”

Best Trick

People’s Choice

Best In Show

The YWCA said there will also be face painting, pet prints with Paint the Towne, mobile grooming with Mackenzie and treats from 2 Girls Cookies.

If you’re looking to find a new furry friend, the YWCA says there will also be pets from Wonder Dogs and Purrfect Additions to adopt or foster.

YWCA Dayton operates the only domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers in Montgomery and Preble Counties, the release says. To learn more about the Purple Paws event or the YWCA, click here.