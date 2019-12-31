YWCA plans safe and secure New Year’s Eve party for shelter residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many of the women living in the YWCA Dayton domestic violence shelter have made great strides towards a healthy and safe life in 2019. However, celebrating the new year and new decade could be dangerous for them in their situation.

“When women are experiencing abusive relationships we know the most dangerous time is when they leave,” said Audrey Starr, marketing and communications director with the YWCA.

However, Starr says celebrating milestones and holidays can bring healing to the shelter residents.

“[It’s about] being able to socialize and be in that supportive environment around people that you know and trust and that you know are here for you and to support you,”said Starr.

So, the executive board of the YWCA is throwing their third annual New Year’s Eve party for shelter residents and clients of the YWCA, to offer them a safe opportunity to celebrate the holiday.

“[It’s] just a great opportunity for them to pause, to bring in the new year as a group but to do so in a safe supportive environment. It’s still in line with their safety plan, they don’t have to leave our building where they feel safe and supported,” said Starr.

In addition to being prepared to party, the YWCA says they are also prepared to help if anyone is in need during the holiday.

“One of the unique things about the YWCA Dayton is that we are open 24/7, 365…We are here, we are standing strong for survivors but also for the community,” said Starr.

If you are in need of the YWCA’s assistance call 937-222-SAFE.

