ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the YWCA has partnered with Kroger to provide resources to women experiencing abuse.

In an effort to meet women where they are, Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager for the Cincinnati and Dayton division of Kroger, said the collaboration was ideal because of The Little Clinic‘s comprehensive approach to health.

“The YWCA actually reached out to us,” she said. “They were looking for an opportunity to expand their normal campaign that they do not only in October, but throughout the year. And they said, ‘Well what about the grocery store?’ You know, everyone comes to the grocery store. It’s a great touch point where we can share information. So through some conversations with the leadership team we said ‘Okay, why not?’”

The campaign consists of signage that has been placed in 46 Little Clinic locations throughout Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Those who may be experiencing domestic violence or know someone who is, can scan a QR code that will link them to helpful resources.

“It is going to connect you right away to our website — specifically, our web page on our domestic violence and sexual violence services,” said Audrey Starr, director of marketing and communications for YWCA Dayton. “It’s also going to show you an email address that you can reach out to if talking isn’t safe, or of course, our 24/7 crisis hotline at 937-222-SAFE.”

Starr said, even those who may not immediately recognize signs of abuse, including emotional and financial control, can reach out to request resources. And while there are numerous Little Clinic locations between the Dayton and Preble County YWCA offices, she said help is available to women no matter where they are located.

“One of the amazing things about the YWCA network and YWCA USA is [it’s] the single largest provider of domestic violence shelters and services across the nation,” said Starr. “So we are a connected sisterhood, we are a connected network. So if you call any of our 24/7 crisis hotlines, no matter where you are, no matter what your experience is, we can offer resources, we can walk through, ask questions, figure out what your unique situation is and what resources would best serve you.”

Moore said, “This is a health issue that we know that affects everyone, not just those who may be directly affected by domestic violence, it affects the community as a whole. So we really wanted to do our part to partner with organizations like the YWCA to raise awareness about this issue.”

To learn more about Domestic Violence Awareness Month or to access resources, click here.