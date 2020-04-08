YWCA in need of items, cloth masks for shelter residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While many businesses stay shut down, the YWCA is carrying on with their work.

“We are still here and open and so with that comes some additional need,” said Audrey Starr, Director of Marketing for the YWCA Dayton.

Work isn’t slowing down. The domestic violence center now on the hunt for items we’re all trying to find.

“Things like cleaning supplies. A lot of infant supplies so formulas and diapers. If it’s things you are having trouble finding in stores, then that means our residents and clients having trouble finding them as well,” Starr said.

Those items are now on the YWCA COVID wishlist. The most urgent need is for cloth face coverings.

“We have a very urgent need to make sure that we can provide those to all of our clients and residents but all of our staff as well,” said Starr.

Starr says their residents dont always have the transportation to be able to go from one store to the next looking for these items.

“If as a community we are able to source things and work together, that will make a difference in making sure we are keeping everybody as safe as possible,” said Starr.

The YWCA is accepting those items and monetary donations. Only new and unopened gifts are allowed. Homemade face coverings are welcome.

“We accept things by appointment only so we can keep those visitors limited and make sure you don’t have to spend too much time outside of your home as well. But then also we have a whole sanitation procedure once we receive those donations,” Starr said.

Click here to see the full list of needed items.

To continue keeping people safe, the YWCA is changing how they do most things including birthdays.

“We have whole shelter intercom so the staff was able to get on and sing happy birthday so the whole floor including those children can hear it. And we we were ale to safely deliver cupcakes,” Starr said.

They are seeing increased pressure to ensure they are meeting community needs.

“For many victims of domestic violence, including children, going to school, going to work might have been their only respite,” Starr said.

Starr said it’s important as ever to provide the best support they can.

“That shelter in place for those living in an abusive relationship, it is the most harmful thing,” Starr said.

The YWCA is celebrating its 150th year anniversary this year. Starr said they’ll be around for as long as their needed as an essential service on the front line.