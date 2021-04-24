YWCA holds ribbon cutting at new location in Huber Heights

The YWCA of Dayton held a ribbon cutting at its newest location in Huber Heights (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – YWCA Dayton held a ribbon cutting Saturday at its newest location in Huber Heights.

The event was held at the property’s first onsite service project, a reflection courtyard and friendship fire ring, installed in July 2020 by Huber Heights youth Micah and Sarai Combs as their Eagle Scout capstone.

YWCA said Sarai is a member of the first class of female Eagle Scouts in the Miami Valley.

The outdoor program included a ribbon cutting and a special recognition in honor of National Volunteer Week, celebrating one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the Miami Valley.