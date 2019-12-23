YWCA holds free Holiday Market for women in shelter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The YWCA just wrapped up their Holiday Market. The market provides a free shopping experience for women and their children who may not otherwise have something to open for the holidays.

“They’re able to select household items, hygiene items, clothing items and a lot of toys,” said Kelsi Martinez, YWCA’s volunteer coordinator.

The domestic violence resource center offers the market to women staying in their shelter and women using their resources.

“We have a wrapping table for them. They get to spend some time with volunteers, walking around and wrapping gifts,” said Martinez.

They are also offered free child care so their children don’t see what they are getting for Christmas. Women are encouraged to not only shop for their loved ones but also for themselves.

“The ladies that we provide services for in our shelter a lot of times don’t come with anything that they need let alone anything that they would want,” said Mandi Chalmers, the YWCA’s shelter navigator.

Chalmers says women often feel more pressure to provide when the holidays come around.

“When it comes to Christmas how wonderful is it to be able to provide your children with brand new items?” Chalmers said.

The room is filled with brand new items.Everything there made possible through community donations.

“It’s like a miracle. They come in and they can’t believe it. They think they might leave with one or two items and they leave with a whole cart full of things,” Chalmers said.

She says there are often tears in the room. This market serves as the only holiday event some families will have.

“We can hear their personal stories. Who they’re shopping for, what are their children’s favorite things, what do they want,” Martinez said.

Those stories are what keep this market running year after year. Any left over toys from the Holiday Market will be placed in the shelter playroom or set aside to gift for birthdays and other celebrations throughout the year.

