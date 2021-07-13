YWCA holds first program in Huber Heights, additional plans in the works

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The YWCA is holding its first program at its new Huber Heights location while renovations across the campus are still underway.

The organization took over the property in April and is in the process of updating nearly a dozen buildings across the 20-acre property.

Director of marketing and communications at YWCA Dayton, Audrey Starr said, of the renovations, “It’s really going to be a phased approach to build it up and offer programming and community services. So we’re going to take it slow. We’re going to make sure that we are looking at it with an intentional and strategic lens.”

Starr said that intentionality includes developing employee meeting spaces, recreational and fitness facilities, and incorporating youth programming, such as the Girls LEAD! summer camp currently taking place on the campus. Youth and teen educator for the program, Donna Hill, said bringing this kind of programming north to the Huber Heights area is important because it will offer girls a safe space to learn and grow in their own neighborhood.

“I don’t know of another space like this in the Dayton area just for girls to come, and we’re hoping to use it to help them explore different career paths and explore different interests, and really to let them drive the narrative of what they want out of the space,” she said.

Starr added the buildings on the campus that are not being used as staff or programming spaces will potentially be used as housing or shelters, continuing to serve the needs of local women beyond the pandemic. And with the goal of serving more community members throughout the Miami Valley, she said she’s looking forward to the addition of the new location as part of the YWCA’s rich legacy.

“When we were turning 150 and looking at what the next 150 years look like for YWCA Dayton, this was a partnership that really made a lot of sense for us.”

Starr said right now the organization will not be naming an expected completion date, as many of the spaces on the campus are already functional and aesthetic changes will continue to be made over time.

