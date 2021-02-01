YWCA helping young women recognize teen dating violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month and the YWCA in Dayton is shedding light on the issue, which often gets left in the shadows.

“One in three teens will experience some type of intimate partner violence during their teenage years,” said Audrey Starr, director of marketing and communications at the organization.

But even with such alarming statistics, friends and family members don’t always know when their loved ones are being abused. That’s why this month, the YWCA is teaching young women how to recognize warning signs early on.

“The younger abuse and abusive relationships start, the more likely they are to appear in adulthood,” Starr added. “And so we work really hard to provide both that immediate crisis care for adults in shelter, but also work through our youth programs and our prevention education programs to really stop abusive behaviors before they can begin.”

To educate the community, young women and families in the Miami Valley can join the conversation about teen dating violence through the YWCA’s Girls Leads program without leaving the comfort of their homes, or putting themselves at risk of catching or spreading COVID-19.

“February 6, at one of our regular Girls Lead girl squad sessions, [the] focus this time around is specifically a Teen Dating Violence Awareness workshop. It is free and open to any girl ages 11 to 18,” said Starr.

The event will be interactive with creative aspects like spoken word and Zoom breakout rooms that help teens recognize and address dating violence, including digital abuse. The link to register can be found here.