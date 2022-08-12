DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — YWCA Dayton has announced that nominations are open for its 2023 Women of Influence Awards.

Since 1998, the YWCA Dayton WOI Awards have recognized and honored the most influential women in the Dayton area, women who have made a difference in the community through their dedication to the YWCA mission of empowering women, eliminating racism and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

Past honorees have included influential local women such as former Mayor Rhine McLin and Virginia Kettering, according to a release.

Honorees are selected by YWCA leadership and the Women of Influence committee.

“Women of Influence nominations season is almost as exciting as the event itself,” Audrey Starr, Vice President of Mission, Brand and Programs for YWCA Dayton, said. It is a privilege to learn about so many driven, dedicated women in our community who are living out the YW mission in their own spheres of influence, and I look forward to it every year.”

The 25th class of honorees will be recognized during an awards luncheon March 9, 2023. With an average attendance of 800, it is the single largest daytime nonprofit event in Dayton.

To be considered for the Women of Influence award, nominees must:

• Demonstrate a commitment to, and use her influence to further, the YWCA mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all

• Provide leadership in her profession and community

• Give back to the community through her time, talent, and/or resources

• Not currently serve on the YWCA Dayton Board of Directors

• Not be employed by YWCA Dayton, including contract work

Nominations for the 2023 Women of Influence Awards are due September 2 and can be submitted online here.

For more information, contact womenofinfluence@ywcadayton.org.