DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The YWCA Dayton announced their new Gem City Safe Bar program designed to teach restaurant staff how to prevent sexual violence.

The YWCA mission demands a world where everyone, especially women and people of color, are treated with respect and dignity. Now, an innovative new program is ensuring bar patrons will be treated with the respect they deserve here in the Oregon District.

“The environment created in any space ultimately determines if violence is tolerated there,” said YWCA Sexual Violence Preventionist Tropher Peck.

Joining the national Safe Bar movement, the Gem City Safe Bar program is sweeping the Miami Valley giving restaurant industry staff an opportunity to be trained in preventing sexual violence. The Gem City Safe Bar program has identified the Oregon District and places near the University of Dayton campus as two major hot spots for sexual violence.

“Our first thought might be its purely physical and only occurs between strangers but we know it can be verbal, harrassment, stalking, human trafficing, this is all under the umbrella of sexual violence,” said Peck.

Gem City Safe Bar is funded by a $23,000 grant from the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services. If patrons see the safe bar logo on the front door, the hope is to give them a piece of mind.

“Seeing that logo just associated with businesses, that tells them that this is a place that you can live carefree and enjoy without worrying about any type of threat to your personal safety,” said Peck.

Participating Businesses:

Yellow Cab Tavern

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

D20: A Bar With Characters

416 Diner

Fifth Street Brewpub

Troll Pub Dayton

Sueño

For more information, click here.