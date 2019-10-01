YWCA and UD students wrap purple ribbons around Dayton for abuse awareness

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Criminal Justice students at UD teamed up with the YWCA to “paint the town purple” throughout the month of October.

October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month. Purple is the official color designated to the cause.

Volunteer students wrapped purple ribbons along lamp posts and other poles throughout the downtown Dayton area.

The ribbons are also tied with information cards that feature websites, phone numbers, and other information for anyone seeking help or who may be aware of another in need.

The YWCA wants the ribbons to be a constant reminder for drivers and visitors around the area of the need of abuse victims.

Throughout the month, the YWCA also plans on hosting a series of events including a Voices Against Violence service, the Purple Purse initiative, and a 5K. All of these events are aimed at raising awareness for domestic violence.

“There are more types of domestic violence than just physical assault,” said Kelsi Martinez, the YWCA volunteer coordinator. “It can be mental, sexual, or financial.”

According to national statistics: On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, it equates to more than 10 million women and men.

1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, and more.

More information can be found on the YWCA website.

For anyone seeking help or in need of services, The YWCA also runs a 24-hour crisis and domestic hotline at 937-222-SAFE (7233).

