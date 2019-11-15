Youth Town Hall connects Dayton teens with elected officials, city leaders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The Be Bold, Be Heard Youth Town Hall was organized by student ambassador Chaz Amos, a senior at Thurgood Marshall STEM High School.

Sixteen panelists, including city commissioners, local politicians, school board members, Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli, and Mayor Nan Whaley sat in the school’s auditorium to listen to the concerns and thoughts of the next generation.

“I think what we’ve seen and what we’re seeing across the country is young people wanting to get engaged. And as a city and city commission we support that effort because we know that they’re the ones who are going to live here way longer than we are and their voice is really important,” said Mayor Whaley.

Mayor Whaley said she had prepared to answer hardhitting and important questions from the students.

“What I’ve leared [is] when young people ask questions they’re usually very thoughtful and they’ re usually very hard. So I’m expecting this to be a difficult night but a very fulfilling evening,” said Mayor Whaley.

During the course of the events, students asked questions about school safety, student-teacher interactions, class curriculum and also mental health.

Superintendent Lolli shared with the room that the district is working on getting mental health counselors in every building by the end of the year.

“It’s important to address these issues now to prevent this happening locally,” explained student organizers Chaz Amos.

Amos says he and his peers are hoping to create a better learning environment for future students.

“This is an event to open the gateway for students who will be in high school five, six or seven years from now, so [that[ they can have a better educational environment,” said Amos.

