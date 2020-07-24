Youth sports linked to COVID-19 increase in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health officials are determining the next steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus after Clark County was labeled a red zone. Within the past two weeks, Governor DeWine says more than 100 cases were identified there, marking 12 percent of the total number of cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

As residents return to their normal activities in Clark County, those cases continue to grow.

“They’ve been attempting to find some new normal with getting together with friends. Sports have come back up. That’s been an interesting new challenge,” said Christina Conover, Director of Nursing for Clark County Combined Health District.

Conover said there are a number of things causing the spike.

“Out of the new cases, many of the cases are not necessarily in congregate care settings. We do still have some of them but a lot seem to be associated with contacts during social events or sports,” she said. “We do have a couple of sports teams various places that have really been a trigger for finding cases.”

Some residents said they aren’t surprised.

“I see most people do wear masks and try to keep a social distance but I also see that sometimes you get 50/50 participation,” said Arthur Thibeault.

