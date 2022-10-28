Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We are in the midst of spooky season. Pumpkins, witches, characters of all kind are just some things that you are to find.

2 NEWS has you covered with a list of trunk or treat and fall festivals happening on Halloween Monday, Oct. 31.

Trunk or Treat

Brookville Community United Methodist Church – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 114 Hay Avenue, Brookville.

Carlisle Junior Senior High School – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 250 Jamaica Road, Carlisle.

Englewood Baptist Church – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 722 Albert St., Englewood.

Montgomery County OSU Extension – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 580 Calumet Lane, Dayton.

Moraine City First Church of God – 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. 5867 Springboro Pike, Dayton.

Ohio Judo/Jujitsu Academy & Patio Lawn Care – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 326 Dayton Ave., Springfield.

Prince Hall Masonic Temple – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 2531 Germantown St., Dayton.

Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 707 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney.

St. Paul United Methodist Church – 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 301 E. Main St.,

Xenia United Presbyterian Church – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 343 W. Ankeney Mill Road, Xenia.

Fall Festivals and Spooky Fun

Runners Plus – 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. 1200 Brown St., Dayton. Enter into a raffle for a prize. Three entry ways are available.

Pet People – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 6221 Far Hills Ave., Dayton. Adopt a new furry friend for spooky day.

Vicario’s Pizza – 5 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. 1141 S. Main St., Bellefontaine. Enjoy painting an evening of painting and spooky slime.

Kettering Field Complex – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton. Children must be present and is a drive-thru event.

Good Time Charlie’s – 9 p.m. 61 S. Main St., Miamisburg. Bring your best costume for a chance to win a $50 gift card, plus sing some karaoke.