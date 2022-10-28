DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We are in the midst of spooky season. Pumpkins, witches, characters of all kind are just some things that you are to find.
2 NEWS has you covered with a list of trunk or treat and fall festivals happening on Halloween Monday, Oct. 31.
Trunk or Treat
Brookville Community United Methodist Church – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 114 Hay Avenue, Brookville.
Carlisle Junior Senior High School – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 250 Jamaica Road, Carlisle.
Englewood Baptist Church – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 722 Albert St., Englewood.
Montgomery County OSU Extension – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 580 Calumet Lane, Dayton.
Moraine City First Church of God – 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. 5867 Springboro Pike, Dayton.
Ohio Judo/Jujitsu Academy & Patio Lawn Care – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 326 Dayton Ave., Springfield.
Prince Hall Masonic Temple – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 2531 Germantown St., Dayton.
Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 707 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney.
St. Paul United Methodist Church – 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 301 E. Main St.,
Xenia United Presbyterian Church – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 343 W. Ankeney Mill Road, Xenia.
Fall Festivals and Spooky Fun
Runners Plus – 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. 1200 Brown St., Dayton. Enter into a raffle for a prize. Three entry ways are available.
Pet People – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 6221 Far Hills Ave., Dayton. Adopt a new furry friend for spooky day.
Vicario’s Pizza – 5 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. 1141 S. Main St., Bellefontaine. Enjoy painting an evening of painting and spooky slime.
Kettering Field Complex – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton. Children must be present and is a drive-thru event.
Good Time Charlie’s – 9 p.m. 61 S. Main St., Miamisburg. Bring your best costume for a chance to win a $50 gift card, plus sing some karaoke.