MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses.

Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn more.

Dayton Scream Park – Walk through a haunted park with new props, monsters, a new compound and more than 30 new scenes. Open every Friday and Saturday night, from dark to 12 a.m. in Dayton. Learn more.

Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror – An abandoned hotel since 1940 filled with monsters and more are waiting for you as you experience this attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 in Springfield. Learn more.

Halloween Haunt at Kings Island – Experience four haunted house attractions along with rides and food. Open select days and times from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29 in Mason. Learn more.

Hell’s Dungeon 2022 Haunt – As an all-indoor haunted house, this horrifying event will lead you through clowns, dolls, a “resident devil” and more. Open Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 10 to Oct. 29, starting at 8 p.m. Learn more.

Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park – Walk through the Temple of Terror haunted house, if you dare. The park has been overtaken with ghouls and ghosts for a limited ghoulish time. Open select nights and times from Sept. 16 to Oct. 30 in Middletown. Learn more.

Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage and Trail – Founded in 1986, explore a haunted castle filled with mystery monsters and take a stroll on a not so ordinary walking trail. Open Sept. 23 to Oct. 30, Friday to Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. in Riverside. Learn more.

Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage and Trail Lights on Matinee – This kid-friendly haunted house is an entry-level event to introduce younger children to the fun side of haunted houses. There will be NO monsters inside, all lights will be on and activities will be on site. Open Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Riverside. Learn more.

Wilmington Haunted Hollow Ride – Rumor has it that former patients of an asylum still roam the building waiting to find its next victim. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 24 to Oct. 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. in Wilmington. Learn more.