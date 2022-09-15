MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Fall is here! As the weather begins to change, it’s time to grab your favorite sweater and enjoy all this season has to offer. Whether you prefer pumpkins or apples, a corn maze or campfires, you can find it all right here in the Miami Valley.

Apple Country Farm Market

2323 U.S. Route 42, Spring Valley

Corn maze, playground, barnyard animals, market, campfire reservation, duck races

Open Friday 4-7 p.m., Saturday 1-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Maze admission for 13 and older is $9.99, 4-12 is $7.99 and children under three are free.

Campfires and duck races are extra.

August 20-October 31

Garver Farm Market

6716 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Middletown

Pick-your-own pumpkins, hayride, haunted hayride

Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

May 1-October 31

H Estates Mad Pumpkins

3183 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield

Pumpkin patch, corn maze and more

Open 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

September 22-October 31

Hidden Valley Orchards

5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

Ice cream barn, pumpkins, live music

Open Wednesday-Friday 3 p.m. to10 p.m, Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Irons Fruit Farm

1640 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon

Corn Maze, hayrides, weekend events

Open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Corn maze free to children under 4 years old, $5 for children 5-12, and $7 for visitors 13 and older

May-December

Lost Creek Reserve

2645 East State Route 41, Troy

Corn maze, fall festival (October 15)

Open 8 a.m until sunset

Free admission other than during the fall festival

Closes Oct. 22

Lucas Brothers Farms

3329 Ferry Rd, Bellbrook

Pick-your-own pumpkin, hayride in the woods, corn maze, farm animals and more

Open Fridays 5-9, Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday by reservation only

Wristband admission-$13, Entry only – $15

September 24 – October23

Majestic Nursery and Gardens

2100 Preble County Line Rd, West Alexandria

Corn maze, Pick-your-own pumpkin, hayride, petting zoo

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m daily

September 17 – October 30

Monnin’s Fruit Farm

8201 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Pick-your-own grapes and apples

Open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November

Does not accept credit/debit cards

July-November

Niederman Family Farm

5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd, Liberty Twp.

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflowers, wagon rides, bonfire reservations, animal exhibits and more

Open Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m to 9 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

$15 general admission

All tickets must be purchased online

September 23 – October 30

Pot-Luck Greenhouse

6555 OH-73 W, Wilmington

Corn maze and scavenger hunt, inflatables, hayride, train ride, petting zoo, giant chess, and more

Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m to 7:00 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$8 for children 3-12 or adults 65 and older, $10 for guests 13-64

All tickets must be purchased online

September 24 – October 30

Schappacher Farms

3068 W. State Route 73, Wilmington

Corn maze, hayride, pumpkin patch, farm animals and more

Open weekends 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

Free admission

October only

Sizemore Farm

7603 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miamisburg

Apples and pumpkins, hayrides, kettle corn

September 17 – TBD

Tom’s Maze

4881 Germantown-Liberty Road, Germantown

Corn maze, Pumpkin Train ride, pumpkin cannon demonstrations, farm animals

Open Thursday 12 p.m to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12 p.m to 10 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6:30

$10 General Admission

September 9 – October 30

Warrick Farm

8055 South Union Road, Miamisburg

Hayride, giant corn box, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, campfire reservations

Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Hayrides $8.00

September 25 – October 31

Wesler Orchards

9319 Wesler Road, New Paris

Corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, apple cannon

Monday-Saturday 9 to 5

Free admission. Wagon ride or pick any pumpkin $7

Labor Day Weekend – October 31