MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Fall is here! As the weather begins to change, it’s time to grab your favorite sweater and enjoy all this season has to offer. Whether you prefer pumpkins or apples, a corn maze or campfires, you can find it all right here in the Miami Valley.
Apple Country Farm Market
2323 U.S. Route 42, Spring Valley
Corn maze, playground, barnyard animals, market, campfire reservation, duck races
Open Friday 4-7 p.m., Saturday 1-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Maze admission for 13 and older is $9.99, 4-12 is $7.99 and children under three are free.
Campfires and duck races are extra.
August 20-October 31
Garver Farm Market
6716 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Middletown
Pick-your-own pumpkins, hayride, haunted hayride
Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
May 1-October 31
H Estates Mad Pumpkins
3183 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield
Pumpkin patch, corn maze and more
Open 11 a.m to 7 p.m.
September 22-October 31
Hidden Valley Orchards
5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon
Ice cream barn, pumpkins, live music
Open Wednesday-Friday 3 p.m. to10 p.m, Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Irons Fruit Farm
1640 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon
Corn Maze, hayrides, weekend events
Open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Corn maze free to children under 4 years old, $5 for children 5-12, and $7 for visitors 13 and older
May-December
Lost Creek Reserve
2645 East State Route 41, Troy
Corn maze, fall festival (October 15)
Open 8 a.m until sunset
Free admission other than during the fall festival
Closes Oct. 22
Lucas Brothers Farms
3329 Ferry Rd, Bellbrook
Pick-your-own pumpkin, hayride in the woods, corn maze, farm animals and more
Open Fridays 5-9, Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday by reservation only
Wristband admission-$13, Entry only – $15
September 24 – October23
Majestic Nursery and Gardens
2100 Preble County Line Rd, West Alexandria
Corn maze, Pick-your-own pumpkin, hayride, petting zoo
Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m daily
September 17 – October 30
Monnin’s Fruit Farm
8201 Frederick Pike, Dayton
Pick-your-own grapes and apples
Open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November
Does not accept credit/debit cards
July-November
Niederman Family Farm
5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd, Liberty Twp.
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflowers, wagon rides, bonfire reservations, animal exhibits and more
Open Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m to 9 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
$15 general admission
All tickets must be purchased online
September 23 – October 30
Pot-Luck Greenhouse
6555 OH-73 W, Wilmington
Corn maze and scavenger hunt, inflatables, hayride, train ride, petting zoo, giant chess, and more
Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m to 7:00 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
$8 for children 3-12 or adults 65 and older, $10 for guests 13-64
All tickets must be purchased online
September 24 – October 30
Schappacher Farms
3068 W. State Route 73, Wilmington
Corn maze, hayride, pumpkin patch, farm animals and more
Open weekends 10 a.m to 6 p.m.
Free admission
October only
Sizemore Farm
7603 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miamisburg
Apples and pumpkins, hayrides, kettle corn
September 17 – TBD
Tom’s Maze
4881 Germantown-Liberty Road, Germantown
Corn maze, Pumpkin Train ride, pumpkin cannon demonstrations, farm animals
Open Thursday 12 p.m to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12 p.m to 10 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6:30
$10 General Admission
September 9 – October 30
Warrick Farm
8055 South Union Road, Miamisburg
Hayride, giant corn box, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, campfire reservations
Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m to 5 p.m.
Hayrides $8.00
September 25 – October 31
Wesler Orchards
9319 Wesler Road, New Paris
Corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin patch, apple cannon
Monday-Saturday 9 to 5
Free admission. Wagon ride or pick any pumpkin $7
Labor Day Weekend – October 31