DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating 154 years of bringing local dairy products to the Miami Valley.

According to the website, both The Dairy Store and Udders and Putters will have special deals from January 13 to 16 this year.

To celebrate its 154th anniversary, Young’s is offering $1.54 off the cost of all burgers, Deep Fried Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds, Chedda Cheese Crispys, 4 Pack Homemade Buckeyes, 1/2 Gallons of Homemade Ice Cream and kid’s meals at The Dairy Store. You can also get a souvenir bottle for free with the purchase of any burger, kid’s meal, cone or cheese curds, the website said. These bottles will be available as long as supplies last.

Young’s is also offering $1.54 off games of miniature golf and a medium bucket of golf balls.

Young’s Jersey Dairy began in 1869 when the Young family built their red barn. In 1958, the family decided to sell their milk directly to the public from a 10′ by 10′ shop attached to the milk room. Several years later, they opened their first real store and started serving the ice cream they became known for today.

With many expansions since, the dairy barn has turned into a staple place for family fun and good food.

