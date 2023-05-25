DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day? Young’s Jersey Dairy is hosting a carnival event for the entire weekend, starting Thursday, May 25.

According to a release from the dairy, a variety of carnival rides will be set up in the parking lot near the store from Thursday through Monday. The ride tickets cost $1.25 each, $20 for 20 tickets or $25 for an all-day pass. Each ride requires approximately three to six tickets each.

The rides will be open during the following hours:

Thursday & Friday: 3-10 p.m.

Saturday: noon-11 p.m.

Sunday & Monday: noon-10 p.m.

And these rides aren’t the only entertainment available, the release said. Young’s Dairy said that all other activities including the Dairy Store and the mini-golf course will be open during normal operating hours.

For more information, visit the dairy website here.