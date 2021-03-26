Young’s Jersey Dairy cancels Annual Easter Egg Hunt for 2nd time in 39 years

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dan Young, CEO of Young’s Jersey Dairy, announced that for the second time in 39 years they will be canceling the Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

“This decision does not come lightly or without regret. For 38 years, our family has shared in the annual tradition of filling our baskets with dyed Easter Eggs with all of your families,” said Young.

Young asks patrons to stay healthy and safe, and to support local businesses in the meantime. For more information about Young’s Jersey Dairy, click here.

