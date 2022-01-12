YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Young’s Jersey Dairy is inviting customers to celebrate the restaurant’s 153rd birthday with special deals on the farm.

From January 14 to January 17, patrons can enjoy the new 22,000-square-foot Dairy Store revealed in August 2021, as well as old favorites such as mini-golf and deep-fried cheese curds.

Birthday discounts include:

$4.95 for a Souvenir Birthday Bowl with the 153rd Anniversary Sundae: Includes vanilla and strawberry ice cream with chocolate and strawberry topping, whipped cream, nuts, a cherry and a homemade chocolate chip cookie

$1.53 off all cones, cheeseburgers, Deep Fried Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds, Kid’s Meals, Chedda Cheese Crispies, 4 Pack Homemade Buckeyes and 1/2 Gallons of Homemade Ice Cream

$1.53 off games of miniature golf or a medium bucket of golf balls

$7.99 for a special sampler package of Young’s Farmstead Cheese

The original barn and farm were purchased by Hap Young in 1946, Young’s said in a release, and Young and his three sons began what would eventually become Young’s Jersey Dairy. The dairy began selling to the public in the late 1950s as ‘Hap Young and Sons’ until it eventually became the dairy loved by guests today.

To take advantage of these deals, visit the dairy at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs from January 14 through the 17th.