Young woman with grandfather in ICU from COVID-19 wants community to be safe on Thanksgiving

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A young woman in Centerville is bringing attention to the seriousness of COVID-19 after it impacts her family this Thanksgiving.

20-year-old Alia Renee said she approaches life with positivity. After her grandfather was admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 the day before Thanksgiving, she posted a video to Facebook asking people to spread gratitude, not COVID-19 this year.

“I was like I need to get this message out, and just share what my feelings are, what my emotions were,” Alia said.

Alia said her family follows every precaution, this year she’s spending Thanksgiving at home when they usually visit family and friends.

“We’re going to have not the traditional big thanksgiving meal, but we’re going to have a nice dinner together, just my mom and I,” Alia said.

While dinner may be done, she said COVID-19 isn’t over. She hopes her story will remind others about the reality of the virus, especially during the holidays.

“If one person takes a precautionary action when they go out this Thanksgiving, then that could stop the spread to multiple people who could possibly get the virus,” Alia said.

Even though this is a tough time for her family, she’s hopeful for her grandfather’s recovery, and reminding others to stay positive this holiday season.

“We can still show our gratitude and our Thankfulness just because every day is gift and we just have to keep having a positive attitude, practicing gratitude and count your blessings,” Alia said.

This wasn’t the only message Alia’s shared during the pandemic, in the spring, she posted 60 days of positivity to help people get through the lockdown.