You will see more law enforcement on area roads this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it will be putting more deputies on the road this weekend ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

The extra patrols will be in operation from Friday, March 12 through Thursday, March 18 and will be funded with overtime funds from a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the focus of the traffic enforcement will be impaired drivers, speeding and seat belt violations. Sheriff Burchett said she wants all motorists to enjoy the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day but reminds drivers not operate a motor vehicle under the influence, and to always wear a seat belt.