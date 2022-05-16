GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A local woman has launched a bracelet line to support students in Darke County.

Heather Suerdieck with Inside Out Coaching LLC launched an inspirational bracelet line called “Ripple Wear” where $2 from every purchase goes back to supporting “You Matter” bracelets for students grades 9-12 in Darke County schools.

Enough money has been raised to give 2,500 bracelets to all eight Darke County high schools.

Each student will receive a bracelet in their school color and a pocket card that reads: “You matter… Two of the most powerful words on the planet, yet we struggle to say them to ourselves each and every day. Your journey matters, your voice matters, your feelings matter, your thoughts matter, your future matters, and most of all… You matter.”

Around 35 businesses and community members will help deliver the bracelets to schools on Monday, May 16.

Suerdieck also said community members can purchase the bracelets and support the project at four locations in Darke County: 423 in Greenville, Ashes to Beauty in Ansonia, Blue Willow in Versailles and 4One Apparel in Arcanum.

For more information on Inside Out Coaching LLC, click here.