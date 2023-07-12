MARIA STEIN, Ohio (WDTN) — With a new school year starting in just over a month, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is holding its annual active shooter training. This year, the training was held at Marion Local Elementary and Middle School.

Chief Deputy Doug Timmerman said they run through scenario after scenario to make sure law enforcement officers will know what to do if they ever respond to a school threat.

“It doesn’t matter how you draw it up, no situation is ever the same,” Timmerman said. “So we want to give them that chance to run into obstacles that they’re not familiar with, and how are they going to react from that.”

This is the eighth year the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office held the active shooter training, but each year they actually learn something new. Timmerman said they take lessons from other law enforcement agencies, which have responded to these tragic events.

“The scenarios they come up with are are very difficult and they tie them to the things that we’ve been seeing on the national news, things that went right, things that went wrong in active shooter situations. And then our instructors are building scenarios for that, so that our people get real life experiences of what this is about,” Timmerman said.

More than 40 sheriff’s deputies and officers from other agencies, including some from out of state participated. In 2023, the office implemented new scenarios, like working through a bomb threat and using a smoke and a fire alarm to create chaos. Deputy Douglas Wuebker says running through these scenarios helps him feel more confident.

“You have no idea what’s going to happen and without having the training, you don’t know how you’re going to respond,” Wuebker tells 2 NEWS. “This kind of helps mold yourself into knowing how to respond to these types of situations and not to be held back in any sort of way.”

While the sheriff’s office has not dealt with many of these threats in Mercer County, they still want to make sure everyone is prepared for the worst heading into a new school year. According to Timmerman, the most important lesson he hopes officers take away from this year’s training is to not hesitate when there actually is a threat.

“They are taught here, it doesn’t matter who your supervisor is, you’re the person in charge. You get into that school, you take care of the problem, even if you’re instructed by a supervisor not to go in or to wait. They’re they’re taught to ignore that order,” Timmerman said.

The training course happens over a two-day period. Although officers complete the training every year, they switch locations throughout the county to keep law enforcement officers familiar with the layouts of each school.