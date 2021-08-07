You can pick up a free backpack in Trotwood Saturday

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – You can get a free bookbag and school supplies in Trotwood Saturday.

Organizers said they will be giving away more than 300 backpacks full of school supplies thanks to donations from the community. The free backpacks will be available at 4823 Salem Avenue from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, while supplies last.

The organizers of the giveaway said they wanted families to have one less thing to worry about as they plan to go back to the classroom in a few weeks.

“We know that with all the stresses of the world and the kids going back to school, that why not be a help and give back to the community,” said Dezmyn Scales. “So we would like to give the kids bookbags full of supplies so that way that can be one stress that the parents don’t have to worry about.”

There will also be a variety of vendors, music and food at the event.