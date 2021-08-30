You can help: Red Cross looking for blood donors

JD’s Old Fashioned Custard partnered with Fairview Brethren in Christ Church for ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint.’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood after COVID-19 hurts donor turnout.

According to a release by The American Red Cross, hospitals are currently struggling with a critical need for blood. They are looking for donors of all blood types to help ensure lifesaving transfusions are available for people who rely on them.

The Red Cross says that the rise in COVID-19 cases has already caused a shortage of donors, and is concerned the continued rise of the delta variant, as well as a potentially active hurricane season, may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10 percent, while hospital demand continues to outpace donations. The Red Cross says this is due to the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.

Upcoming blood drives :

Troy: Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch, 1p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept 1

Tipp City: TC Naz Family Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 4

De Graff: Riverside High School, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 7

Dayton: Village at Dayton Mall, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 7

Beavercreek: Fairfield Commons, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 9

Dayton: LDS-Dayton Cultural Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11

Eligible donors can give blood by making an appointment here, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling (1-800-733-2767)