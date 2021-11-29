DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center is holding a 12 Days of Christmas Blood Drive from Monday, November 29 through Saturday, December 11.

According to a release by the CBC, everyone who registers to donate during these days gets to choose a surprise gift from under the CBC Christmas tree. The minimum value is a $5 Chick-Fil-A gift card, but donors could win a YETI Rambler Tumbler or a YETI Hopper Flip cooler. All registered donors will receive a “Hometown Hero” fleece blanket.

The CBC emphasizes that the holiday season is an important time to donate, as many businesses or organizations do not hold blood drives during this time of year, and people tend to donate less due to holiday activities and travel.

The CBC said appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. To schedule your appointment online, click here.