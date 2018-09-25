You are Welcome Here: UD scholarship aims to attract international students Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The University of Dayton is joining dozens of schools around the country in an effort to make college more welcoming for internationals students.

A social media campaign #YouAreWelcomeHere started at Temple University in 2016, designed to promote U.S. higher education as diverse, friendly, safe institutions committed to student development.

Since the hashtag's popularity grew, 57 universities across the country, including the University of Dayton, expanded the initiative into scholarship programs.

"It provides that opportunity for us to reach out to students we may not have otherwise reached out to," explained Christine Kremer, the director of International and Graduate Admissions at UD.

Currently more than 10 percent of the student population includes international scholars, with almost 60 different countries represented.

Now #YouAreWelcomeHere scholarships will be available to cover more than half of tuition costs for several eligible international students starting in Fall 2019.

Sravani Karanam, a student from India pursuing her electrical engineering master's degree from UD, said she already sees a benefit from the school's diversity.

"A cultural exchange is happening," Karanam said. "We'll be knowing about their culture and they'll be knowing about our culture. It's kind of a knowledge sharing thing."

Kremer said the school hopes the #YouAreWelcomeHere program will promote cultural understanding beyond its campus.

"This is where it begins," she said. "Our integration of our different cultures and how we can still work together for the common good begins here. And it never ends."

You can learn more about the scholarship program here.