DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Wapakoneta construction company, accusing them of taking money for work they never did.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court, contends that Grizzly Buildings violated several state acts. The owner is accused of accepting approximately $200,000 for work that was never started, finished, or was done wrong.

Yost received eleven complaints about the company from November 2021 to March 2023.

The owner, Jerry Weeks, is already facing a 16-count indictment in Wood County.

Yost’s lawsuit requests that Grizzly and Weeks be ordered to reimburse consumers and pay civil penalties and court costs.