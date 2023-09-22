DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A rescue mission unfolded in Huber Heights on Thursday as a dedicated fire crew successfully saved a female Yorkshire Terrier trapped in a storm drain.

(Photo courtesy of Huber Heights Fire Division)

The rescue happened on Brandt Pike. Amidst the relief of the rescue, the Huber Heights Fire Division faced an obstacle. The Yorkie lacked any collar or microchip, rendering officials unable to locate her owner.

This incident serves as an important reminder of the importance of registering your pets, according to fire officials.

By taking precautions, you can help safeguard your furry friends if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.