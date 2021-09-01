YMCA in Lebanon to host hiring event Sept. 23

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A YMCA in Lebanon will host a hiring event for several departments.

The hiring event will be at Countryside YMCA on Thursday, September 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 1699 Deerfield Road, according to a release. On-site interviews will be available and program directors will be there to answer questions.

Part-time and full-time job opportunities will be available in several YMCA departments including:

  • Child care
  • Aquatics
  • Gymnastics
  • Fitness/wellness
  • Arts and education
  • Facilities
  • Sports
  • Special events

The YMCA said qualified staff are provided with a YMCA membership for themselves as well as discounts on programs. The organization also offers a retirement savings program to both full and part-time employees. Medical insurance is available to full-time staff.

For questions about the event or about specific job openings, email kirsten.tenbrink@ymcastaff.org. Information on the event can be found here.

