YMCA of Greater Dayton in need of 60+ lifeguards ahead of reopening pools for the summer

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – After a year of limited capacity, the YMCA of Greater Dayton is preparing their pools for a return to normal.

“Our plan this summer is to be open and serve as close to normal as we can. With COVID hitting last year, there were a lot of limitations on our visitors and participants and we’re hoping to alleviate that strain but still keep everybody safe,” said Josh Sullenberger, Senior VP of Operations for YGD.

Sullenberger says they usually serve around 40,000 people annually and to prepare for the influx this year, they need to hire lifeguards.

At the Kroger Aquatic Center in Huber Heights, he estimates they need more than a dozen lifeguards. Across the Miami Valley, the need is between 60 and 70 lifeguards.

Anyone interested in signing up for a job with the YMCA of Greater Dayton can click here.

Sullenberger says the Kroger Aquatic Center will reopen on Memorial Day weekend and that people planning to visit the pool should stay up-to-date with the latest rules and regulations through the YGD’s website.

For more information, click here.