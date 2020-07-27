Yellow Springs completely online for first quarter of 2020-21 school year

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Yellow Springs Schools has made the decision to move all classes 100 percent online for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

The announcement was made Saturday, July 25, by Superintendent Terri Holden. Chromebooks and other supplies will be provided for K-12 students at a later date.

The district is one of only a few schools across the Miami Valley that has made the choice to go completely online. Officials will review whether the district will continue with online learning in Mid-October.

While students will be spending their first quarter at home, teachers at Yellow Springs will still be working from the building. According to the districts plans, this is meant to provide adequate resources to teachers. They can work with not only each other, but the technology and materials each building has.