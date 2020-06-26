Yellow Springs sunflower field will not be planted this year

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Tecumseh Land Trust announced this week that the sunflower field in Yellow Springs will not be planted this year due to the pandemic.

Officials cited the importance of social distancing, and encouraged the public to try planting their own sunflowers this year in their own backyard.

Tecumseh Land Trust is a nonprofit conservation organization founded in 1990 by the citizens of Yellow Springs and Miami Township.

