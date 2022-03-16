YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley resident is set to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ on Thursday, March 17.

Joel Levinson is a Yellow Spring resident, and head of content at Rize Education. He will compete on America’s Favorite Quiz Show this week, a release by ‘Jeopardy!’ said, making him the second contestant with ties to the Miami Valley to appear on the show this season.

Levinson will be joining the show less than two months after Dayton native, Amy Schneider, made number two on the all-time consecutive wins list, replacing the 38-game record set by Mat Amodio earlier this season.

You can watch Levinson compete on WDTN-TV on March 17. Click here for more information on how to watch.