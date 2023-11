YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are asking help locating a missing woman in Yellow Springs.

Phayla Gent was last seen in the area of the 4200 block of US 68 North in the early hours of Thanksgiving, Nov. 23.

The Village of Yellow Springs shared an image on social media with information about the missing woman.

If you have seen Gent or have information on her whereabouts, contact the Yellow Springs Police Department at 937-767-7206.