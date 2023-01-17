YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Police officers in the Village of Yellow Springs are set to get body-worn cameras.

According to Resolution 2023-05, the village is set to accept a $14,472 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to help fund 11 body-worn cameras — one for each officer — for a year contracted with Digital Ally.

Digital Ally won the bid for the body cameras and also supplies the village’s cruiser dashcams. The company requires a five-year contract which includes storage for video clips and redaction software that is required under state law.

Resolution 2023-05 says the implementation of body-worn cameras will enhance public trust and add another layer of transparency to police actions.

The Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6::30 p.m.