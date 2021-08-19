Yellow Springs police chief resigns after 4 years in the post

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Village of Yellow Springs said Police Chief Brian Carlson has tendered his resignation, along with a commitment to assist with the transition over the next 90 days.

The village said in a release Chief Carlson has served for over four years. Chief took the helm of the Police Department after the previous chief, David Hale, resigned following an incident on New Year’s Eve, 2016.

The Village said Carlson has since worked to increase community engagement, increase community policing and change local police culture.

Village Manager Josue Salmeron said in a letter to the community, “I’m proud of what we accomplished in a short period of time. We have implemented foot patrols, bike patrols, improved community engagement, have built robust case management that extends beyond policing and includes mental health, and financial assistance with utilities and rent.”

The search for a new Police Chief will start immediately, Salmeron said, and he will seek the assistance of citizens to join the search committee.