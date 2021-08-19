Yellow Springs police chief resigns after 4 years in the post

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Yellow Springs Police Cruiser_169547

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Village of Yellow Springs said Police Chief Brian Carlson has tendered his resignation, along with a commitment to assist with the transition over the next 90 days.

The village said in a release Chief Carlson has served for over four years. Chief took the helm of the Police Department after the previous chief, David Hale, resigned following an incident on New Year’s Eve, 2016.

The Village said Carlson has since worked to increase community engagement, increase community policing and change local police culture.

Village Manager Josue Salmeron said in a letter to the community, “I’m proud of what we accomplished in a short period of time. We have implemented foot patrols, bike patrols, improved community engagement, have built robust case management that extends beyond policing and includes mental health, and financial assistance with utilities and rent.”

The search for a new Police Chief will start immediately, Salmeron said, and he will seek the assistance of citizens to join the search committee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Governor DeWine Aug. 17 briefing

CDC changes mask guidance

Ohio's Dr. Vanderhoff discusses COVID cases across state

'All hands on deck' to get American citizens out of Afghanistan

Euclid police, mom act fast when baby gets locked in hot car

More News