Yellow Springs music festival to return

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A music festival is set to return to Yellow Springs in September.

Organizers of Yellow Springs PorchFest have announced the event will return September 18 after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The festival launched in 2018 and returned the following year, according to organizers.

“Our street fair was already canceled this year, so to be able to actually start having events in town again is going to be awesome and drive traffic here,” said Danyel Mershon, the owner of Wildflower Boutique, which is located in downtown Yellow Springs.

Over the past year, several businesses took a hit from the absence of neighborhood events, Mershon said.

“We were closed for a couple months, and all the businesses locally are still trying to pull out of that,” she said.

“I feel good about a good turnout,” said Paul Herzog, one of the PorchFest organizers. “But I also feel good about doing it very safely.”

Herzog told 2 NEWS he is feeling optimistic about the festival’s return. Business in downtown Yellow Springs has been picking up over the past month, he said, and he remains hopeful that trend continues.

“Just from my perspective and my viewpoint, when I roll into town and I see it’s back to traffic up and down the street, no parking, people everywhere, I haven’t seen a day in town like that since 2019, and it’s happening every weekend now,” Herzog said.

Organizers plan to enforce any safety regulations that remain in place at the time of the event, which would include requiring masks if that’s still mandated by the village, Herzog said.