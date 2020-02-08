Yellow Springs man charged with OVI for fifth time

YELLOW SPRINGS (WDTN) – A Yellow Springs man has been charged with operating under the influence for the fifth time.

According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the suspect was arrested after troopers were called to a heavily damaged truck on Robert Eastman in Clark County.

On Friday, February 7th, troopers found the truck, with heavy front end damage, disabled on the side of the road.

According to the release, troopers found the suspect had hit a pole and was trying to drive the truck home when it became disabled.

During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of felony narcotics. A breath test showed his blood alcohol concentration at .130 percent.

The suspect has prior convictions of OVI from 2018, 2013, 2012, and 2001. He is now facing charges of felony OVI and felony possession of drugs.

He is scheduled to appear in the Clark County Municipal Court on Wednesday February 12, 2020, at 11:00 am