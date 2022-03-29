YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley town has made its way to the final four in a contest for the strongest town held on StrongTowns.org.

According to the contest website, representatives from each town sat down for an interview with Rachel Quednau, the Strong Towns program director. These podcasts covered a variety of issues, helping voters to decide which town is the strongest and deserves to continue to the championship round.

This week, Yellow Springs is matched up against Jasper, Indiana. At the same time, another Ohio town, Norwood, Ohio, is facing Durango, Colorado, the website says.

Yellow Springs has been up against towns 5-10 times as large, Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh said, and it is still holding its own in the tournament.

Voting will close at 1 pm on Thursday, March 31. Click here to vote for your favorite.