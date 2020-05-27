Live Now
Yellow Springs High School to host drive-in graduation

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) —Yellow Springs High School will host a drive-in graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Wednesday, May 27.

The school said in a press release that the event will start at 8:00 p.m. with seniors and their family members lining up in one car at the school.

Then the senior clap out parade will start, where graduates will drive their vehicles through the village, followed by an outdoor screening of the ceremony and presentation of diplomas to graduates in their vehicles.

Detailed graduation instructions have been shared with graduates and their families.

