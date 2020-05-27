YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) —Yellow Springs High School will host a drive-in graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Wednesday, May 27.
The school said in a press release that the event will start at 8:00 p.m. with seniors and their family members lining up in one car at the school.
Then the senior clap out parade will start, where graduates will drive their vehicles through the village, followed by an outdoor screening of the ceremony and presentation of diplomas to graduates in their vehicles.
Detailed graduation instructions have been shared with graduates and their families.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Yellow Springs High School to host drive-in graduation
- Dayton Buffalo Wild Wings set to open May 27
- ‘I have never seen anything like this dog’s will to live’: Dog found abused, in need of help
- Biden calls Trump ‘an absolute fool’ for mocking masks during pandemic
- Miami Valley AAA asks parents to model better driving habits for teens