Yellow Springs flower shop to lay garland in honor of lives lost to COVID-19

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Village Flower Farm will be laying flowers to honor the lives lost due to COVID-19.

The farm said it will lay a 6-foot garland of flowers in a heart shape in front of the train station Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. ahead of the National Day of Mourning for COVID-19.

Cities across the U.S. are taking part in the day of mourning as part of the Floral Heart Project to honor lives lost across communities and in sympathy with those suffering.

For more information, visit www.floralheartproject.com.