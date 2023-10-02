YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Yellow Springs Film Festival is quickly approaching.

From Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8, the inaugural Yellow Springs Film Festival will take place at different theatres in the village of Yellow Springs.

The event is already filled with an assortment of films.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the opening day event will take place at 4 p.m. at The Foundry Theatre. From 7 to 11 p.m., the evening will feature an open bar, DJ, and Q&A with members of “Wu-Tang Clan.”

An free exhibit honoring Julia Reichert will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. at Crome Yellow Springs on Saturday and Sunday.

Live performances, as well as a Q & A session with Steve Zahn, Steven Bognar and Stephen Michael Simon will also take place.

For a full list of films, click here.