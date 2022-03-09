YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Village of Yellow Springs mask mandate is no longer in effect Wednesday.

The village said on its website that its mask ordinance has ended due to a decline in COVID-19 transmission rates. It is now up to local businesses to decide whether or not masks are required in their establishments.

Yellow Springs Peace Officers will continue to wear masks indoors and while out working, according to the village.

The village had declared the mask requirement in August 2021 due to the rising delta variant cases in Greene County.