DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond has been set for a Yellow Springs family doctor accused of sexually assaulting 15 women over the course of several years.

Donald Gronbeck is currently facing 50 charges including 9 counts of rape, 10 counts of sexual battery, 15 counts of gross sexual imposition and 16 counts of sexual imposition.

The Charles E. Boyk Law Office said Dr. Donald Gronbeck is accused of touching patients inappropriately, writing prescriptions for patients he was in a sexual relationship with and sending inappropriate messages and photos to patients.

The Greene County Court of Common Pleas reported that Gronbeck pleaded not guilty to all charges during his indictment on October 27.

On Thursday, November 17, defense attorney John Paul Rion reported the judge set bond at 1$ million with 10 percent down, or $100,000 for release.

This announcement comes after an argument about what bond amount would be reasonable for the man currently facing 50 sexual abuse charges.

The prosecution originally requested that bond be denied, calling Gronbeck a flight risk, YSNEWS.com reports. This request was later withdrawn and replaced with a request for a $10 million bond. The defense argued that, were Gronbeck to flee, he would have done so in the months between the police raid on his medical office in January and his indictment last month.

The bond was finally set at $100,000 during Thursday’s bond hearing. Should he post bail, Rion said that Gronbeck will be placed under house arrest and subject to GPS monitoring.

“The court, with the information it had, made the best decision it could,” Rion said. “Percentage-wise it seems like [the set bond] was met in the middle.”

According to the court website, Gronbeck’s next court appearance will be a pre-trial hearing by phone on Friday, November 18.