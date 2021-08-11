Yellow Springs declares state of emergency, indoor mask requirement

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Yellow Springs is now requiring masks indoors after declaring a state of emergency.

The mask requirement applies to anyone who visits the Central Business District, any government agency, or outdoors in locations where social distancing is not possible. The Village Council passed the resolution declaring a pandemic state of emergency Monday night.

The council cites the rising rate of the Delta variant in Greene County as the reason behind the decision. Village Council said the state of emergency will be in place until the CDC’S “level of community transmission” for Greene County is reduced below “high” and/or “substantial.”

Village Council said all council, planning commission and board of zoning appeals meetings will be virtual until further notice.