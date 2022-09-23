YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Yellow Springs Credit Union debit card accounts have been included in part of a large fraud attack.

Yellow Springs Credit Union CEO, Sandy Hollenberg, tells 2 NEWS in an interview that the credit union’s customers’ MasterCard debit card accounts were involved in an outside fraud attack.

Hollenberg states no personal member information, such as names, addresses, social security numbers, or other personal information was breached or exposed in the attack.

“Any YSCU member that has been affected has been provided credit back into their account,” Hollenberg said. “A “plastic card” is being offered in place of the debit card until a new card can arrive, which takes about a week to come in”.

Hollenberg says they have been successful in blocking approximately 60 to 70% of fraudulent attacks on its customers. Approximately $15 thousand has been approved into members’ accounts that were affected.

When asked about preventative steps in place, Hollenberg says they have a two-step thorough system to make sure their members are under the upmost protection.

“Layer one is a strict process determining who the vendor is and the systems for the cardholders, Hollenberg explained. “The second layer is our members. The members have to let us know if they see or suspect fraudulent activity on their account. When they open an account, we educate members and they’re key to stopping fraud.”

YSCU says they suspect Russia to be one of the countries involved in the attack, but says there may be others soon.

If you are a YSCU member and suspect you have been affected, you can reach the credit union at (937) 767-7377.

